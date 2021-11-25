Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software which empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence. Cognyte Software Ltd. is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CGNT. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $32,134,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $1,075,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $3,112,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $597,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

