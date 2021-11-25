Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76,168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 171,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 171,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,712 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 26,265 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,216.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 27,658 shares during the period.

COLL has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

