Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Colony Bankcorp worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 46.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 118.0% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 881,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 476,972 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter valued at about $531,000. Institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.58. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

