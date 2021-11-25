Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $1,288,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $360,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.7% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $1,320,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.23.

CVX opened at $117.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day moving average is $104.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.