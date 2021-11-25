Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,646 shares of company stock worth $127,575,078. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $340.00 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $312.38 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.01 and its 200 day moving average is $359.94. The firm has a market cap of $334.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

