Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $850,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in FedEx were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,110,000 after buying an additional 45,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $659,316,000 after buying an additional 199,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $243.57 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

