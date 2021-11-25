Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will post sales of $214.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.50 million and the highest is $215.00 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $166.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $891.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $885.90 million to $897.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $988.10 million, with estimates ranging from $967.20 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,432. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In related news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 398,283 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth about $11,324,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 980,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,317,000 after acquiring an additional 210,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.