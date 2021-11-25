Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,912 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

