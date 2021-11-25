Comerica Bank Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Medpace by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $214.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.93 and a 200-day moving average of $187.45. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.52 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,675 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total transaction of $2,307,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $128,637,291.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,405 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,361 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

