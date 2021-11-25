Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Rambus worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter worth $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth $107,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMBS stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

