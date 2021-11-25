Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) and Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Financial Contrast

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) and Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Commerce Bancshares pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Norwood Financial pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Norwood Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Norwood Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Commerce Bancshares and Norwood Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 3 1 0 0 1.25 Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $67.75, indicating a potential downside of 8.52%. Given Commerce Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Commerce Bancshares is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Norwood Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $1.38 billion 6.24 $354.06 million $4.65 15.93 Norwood Financial $66.24 million 3.36 $15.08 million $2.89 9.43

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial. Norwood Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.0% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Norwood Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Norwood Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Norwood Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 38.97% 15.93% 1.62% Norwood Financial 29.88% 12.09% 1.21%

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats Norwood Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth. The Consumer segment includes the retail branch network, consumer installment lending, personal mortgage banking, and debit & credit bank card activities. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, including the small business banking product line within the branch network, leasing, international services, and business, government deposit, and related commercial cash management services, as well as merchant and commercial bank card products. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning, advisory and discretionary investment management and brokerage services. The company was founded on August 4, 1966 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

