Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Trading Up 2.3%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE) shares were up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 101,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 85,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24.

Commerce Resources Company Profile (CVE:CCE)

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

