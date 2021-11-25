Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $39.37 on Thursday. Community Financial has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Financial will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Brian Adams bought 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $42,995.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 28.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,652 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 46.1% in the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 72,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22,733 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter valued at $325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

