Compass Group (LON:CPG) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,547 ($20.21).

Get Compass Group alerts:

CPG opened at GBX 1,542.50 ($20.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £27.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,510.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,655.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,283.50 ($16.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.01), for a total transaction of £189,732 ($247,886.07).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.