Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $8.84 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.84.

CRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of CRK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,885. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.30. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

