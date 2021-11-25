Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Price Down 5.5% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) traded down 5.5% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $36.97 and last traded at $36.97. 362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 275,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 6,682.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,319,000 after buying an additional 2,080,931 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,407,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,272,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,286,000 after purchasing an additional 361,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 275,179 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46.

About Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

