Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading 6.3% Higher

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.70. 2,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,207,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $761.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.93 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 28.38% and a positive return on equity of 58.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

