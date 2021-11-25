Contrasting Emergent Capital (EMGCQ) and The Competition

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS: EMGCQ) is one of 44 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Emergent Capital to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.25, indicating that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent Capital’s rivals have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Emergent Capital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million $14.50 million 3.67 Emergent Capital Competitors $20.55 billion $984.37 million 4.16

Emergent Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital. Emergent Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Emergent Capital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Emergent Capital Competitors 578 1990 2236 84 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 17.18%. Given Emergent Capital’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Emergent Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A N/A N/A Emergent Capital Competitors 2.00% 3.41% 0.56%

Summary

Emergent Capital rivals beat Emergent Capital on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

