Contrasting Gazit Globe (GZTGF) and Its Peers

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS: GZTGF) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Gazit Globe to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Gazit Globe has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe’s rivals have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gazit Globe and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gazit Globe Competitors 307 965 1177 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 5.21%. Given Gazit Globe’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gazit Globe has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe -0.82% -0.15% -0.05% Gazit Globe Competitors -5.91% 13.38% 3.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gazit Globe and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $700.43 million -$190.09 million -202.50 Gazit Globe Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 3.78

Gazit Globe’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gazit Globe. Gazit Globe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gazit Globe rivals beat Gazit Globe on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments. The company was founded by Chaim Katzman in May 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

