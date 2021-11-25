Contrasting Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 3.45, meaning that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Obsidian Energy and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplify Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 88.45%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Amplify Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 1.26 -$576.07 million $4.17 0.89 Amplify Energy $202.14 million 0.62 -$464.03 million ($2.78) -1.18

Amplify Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Obsidian Energy. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obsidian Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% Amplify Energy -34.53% -48.29% 8.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.2% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats Amplify Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

