Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 119.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $114.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.86.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. On average, analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

