CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CorePoint Lodging worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

NYSE:CPLG opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.65 million, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.88. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $18.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CPLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.