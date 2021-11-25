Cornichon Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7,371.00 (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $7,371.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00067292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00072903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00093113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,480.36 or 0.07599492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,081.74 or 1.00213255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,128,079 coins and its circulating supply is 15,886,230 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

