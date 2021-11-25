COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.65

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and traded as low as $7.26. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 1,766 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

