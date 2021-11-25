Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 46,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,513,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,785,000 after purchasing an additional 140,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $152,027,000.

RPV opened at $81.24 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $82.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09.

