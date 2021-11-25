Country Club Trust Company n.a. Makes New $238,000 Investment in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at $195,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, Director Donald L. Hawks III bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,198.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of -0.18. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

