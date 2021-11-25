Country Club Trust Company n.a. Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,168 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 53.9% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.18.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE opened at $102.23 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

