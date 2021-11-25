Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.40

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 7584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.09.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 60,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $2,260,655.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Tuttle Cappel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $35,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,702 shares of company stock valued at $11,922,806.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

