Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €75.00 by Baader Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($69.32) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.62 ($77.97).

1COV stock opened at €55.20 ($62.73) on Tuesday. Covestro has a 52-week low of €45.50 ($51.70) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($71.86). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

