Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.3% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $132.22 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.67.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.70.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

