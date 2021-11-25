Cranswick (LON:CWK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,488 ($45.57) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86. Cranswick has a 1-year low of GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,200 ($54.87). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,564.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,838.31.

In other Cranswick news, insider Jim Brisby sold 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($52.26), for a total transaction of £320 ($418.08).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

