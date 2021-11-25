Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,460 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 14.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 194.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.38.

NYSE BAP opened at $121.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

