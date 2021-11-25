Credit Suisse AG Acquires 327 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $100,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,149 shares of company stock worth $1,499,335 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

