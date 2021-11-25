Credit Suisse AG Buys 3,113 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of The RMR Group worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 95,180 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 214,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 171,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.94%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

