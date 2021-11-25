Credit Suisse AG Has $869,000 Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 40,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,544,000 after buying an additional 570,410 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after buying an additional 162,602 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

RVMD stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.94. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

