Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,532 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 320,251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 305,057 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 299,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,031,000 after buying an additional 217,241 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 2.74. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $413,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $197,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.