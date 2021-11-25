Credit Suisse AG Sells 14,648 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,648 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

