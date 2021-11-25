Credit Suisse Group Trims Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Target Price to $70.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FL. Cowen lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.37.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $49.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.73. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in Foot Locker by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 273.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

