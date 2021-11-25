CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.92. 2,396,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,413. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $77.42 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.12.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

