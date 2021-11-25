Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 14,215 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 61.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 24,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,842,000 after acquiring an additional 26,328 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores stock opened at $115.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.92 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

