Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 41,926 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,926 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 77,120 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

