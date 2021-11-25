Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 51.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,276 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 30,490 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Amundi purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $364,105,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,761,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $252,192,000 after buying an additional 1,139,373 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $51,014,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

COP stock opened at $74.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.