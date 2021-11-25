Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 101,484 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,484 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,544,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,155 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after acquiring an additional 784,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,619,000 after acquiring an additional 607,863 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,771,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,723,000 after buying an additional 539,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

