Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 40,162 Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,162 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 159.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in China Life Insurance by 74.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

LFC stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $34.40 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

