Crypterium (CRPT) Market Cap Tops $24.64 Million

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Crypterium has a market cap of $24.64 million and $4.05 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crypterium

Crypterium (CRYPTO:CRPT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,732,618 coins and its circulating supply is 81,735,067 coins. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

