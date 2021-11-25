CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.37

Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.37 and last traded at $39.53, with a volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.97.

LAW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Get CS Disco alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.73.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $80,323,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 66,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $3,421,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,696,600 shares of company stock worth $191,821,107 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,697,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,266,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,954,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,067,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.