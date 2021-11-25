CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,168 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

