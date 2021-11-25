CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.090-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.560-$0.570 EPS.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.64%.

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

