CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.090-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.560-$0.570 EPS.
Shares of CUBE stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.