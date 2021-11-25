Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $388.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.14.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

