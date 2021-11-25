Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Diageo by 71.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after buying an additional 533,371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Diageo by 396.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,510,000 after buying an additional 289,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 19,407.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 199,894 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,857,000 after buying an additional 78,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $207.27 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $210.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.75 and a 200-day moving average of $195.30.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

